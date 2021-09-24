COVID-19: 17,983 cases in Kerala on Friday, tally nears 46L

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 17,983 COVID-19 cases on Friday, pushing the total cases reported from the state to 45,97,266.

As many as 15,054 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 44,09,530.

The active cases touched 1,62,846, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release. Kerala is currently the only state in India with more than one lakh active cases.

With 127 deaths being reported on Friday, the state's death toll has risen to 24,318.

Of the positive cases, 116 were health workers, while 72 had come from outside the state and 16,918 infected through contact. The source of infection of 877 among them is unknown.

In the last 24 hours, 1,10,523 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 16.27 per cent.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Thrissur - 2,784

Ernakulam - 2,397

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,802

Kollam - 1,500

Kottayam - 1,367

Kozhikode - 1,362

Palakkad - 1,312

Malappuram - 1,285

Alappuzha - 1,164

Idukki - 848

Kannur - 819

Pathanamthitta - 759

Wayanad - 338

Kasaragod - 246

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram 2422

Kollam 538

Pathanamthitta 187

Alappuzha 1303

Kottayam 1216

Idukki 372

Ernakulam 614

Thrissur 2587

Palakkad 1064

Malappuram 1366

Kozhikode 1540

Wayanad 442

Kannur 1068

Kasaragod 335

Testing and quarantine

A total of 4,69,954 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 4,47,442 are under home or institutional quarantine and 22,512 are in hospitals.

1807 people were admitted in hospitals on Friday.

There are 841 wards in 442 local bodies with a weekly infection population ration (WIPR) above 11 per cent.

The state government also said that 91.3 per cent of the total population eligible for vaccination have been given one dose of vaccine by September 24 and 39 per cent of the eligible populace have been given both doses by the same date. More than 96 per cent of the people over the age of 45 years have received one dose and 57 per cent of the same age group have received both jabs till date, the release said. It further said that only 12.6 per cent of the cases currently under treatment are admitted in hospitals or field hospitals.