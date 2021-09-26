Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 15,951 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, pushing the total cases reported from the state to 46,13,217.

As many as 17,658 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 44,41,430.

Kerala is currently the only state in India with more than one lakh active cases.

With 165 deaths being reported on Sunday, the state's death toll has risen to 24,603, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release

Of the positive cases, 73 were health workers, while 70 had come from outside the state and 15,191 infected through contact. The source of infection of 617 among them is unknown.

In the last 24 hours, 1,03,484 samples were tested. 422 local bodies have reported a weekly infection population rate (WIPR) greater than 10.

Only 12.1 per cent of the cases currently under treatment are admitted in hospitals or field hospitals.

The state government also said that 91.8 per cent of the total population eligible for vaccination have been given one dose of vaccine and 39.6 per cent of the eligible populace have been given both doses.

More than 96 per cent of the people over the age of 45 years have received one dose and 58 per cent of the same age group have received both jabs till date, the release said.

Vaccine effective in preventing spread

Out of the new Covid cases, 13,362 were eligible for vaccination. Among these, 4,825 received no vaccine dose, 4,740 received the first dose and 3,797 received both doses of vaccine.

The release also stated that 6 per cent of those infected in the months of June, July and August had taken the first dose and 3.6 per cent had taken both doses.

This implies that the vaccine has been effective in preventing the spread of the disease. However, since the infection has the potential to affect vaccinated individuals as well, it is imperative that all individuals adhere to the basic COVID protocol in public, the release said.

District-wise positive cases:



Ernakulam- 2572

Thiruvananthapuram- 1861

Thrissur- 1855

Kottayam -1486

Kozhikode- 1379

Malappuram- 1211

Palakkad- 1008

Alappuzha- 985

Kollam -954

Idukki- 669

Kannur-646

Pathanamthitta- 623

Wayanad -502

Kasaragod -200

District-wise recoveries

Thrissur- 4764

Thiruvananthapuram- 2096

Kozhikode- 1661

Kottayam -1407

Alappuzha -1360

Malappuram -1328

Wayanad- 968

Idukki -956

Palakkad- 734

Pathanamthitta- 734

Ernakulam -635

Kannur- 600

Kasaragod- 298

Kollam- 117