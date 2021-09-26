COVID patient dies as ambulance crashes into a tree in Kerala

Aroor: A Covid positive patient died after the ambulance carrying her crashed into a tree.

Three persons including her son, daughter-in-law sustained grievous injuries in the accident.

The dead were identified as Sheela V Pillai, 66, wife of late P C Ponappan Pillai. Sheela’s son Dr Manjunath, 36, wife Dr Devika Gopan, 31, ambulance driver K Santhosh, 34 of Kannanalloor sustained injuries in the accident.

Sheela, who is a kidney patient, was tested positive when she was admitted to NS Cooperative Hospital Kollam the other day following fatigue.

The accident took place while she was being taken in the cooperative hospital ambulance to a private hospital in Kochi. Sheela was first rushed from the accident spot to government hospital Thuravoor. But before reaching the private hospital, Sheela succumbed to her injuries.

The other three injured were later admitted to the private hospital in Kochi. The condition of the ambulance driver is critical.

The accident took place early morning on Saturday near Sania Theatre Eramalloor. According to police, the accident happened when the ambulance driver tried to overtake another vehicle.

The injured driver who was stuck inside was pulled out after cutting the vehicle. Aroor panchayat ambulance driver Unni who was going by that way took the injured to the Thuravoor government hospital.

Sheela’s body has been kept at the Alappuzha medical college hospital. After the postmortem examination, the body would be handed over to the relatives for cremation.

The injured Dr Manjunath is a paediatrician at NS Cooperative Hospital, Kollam and Dr Devika is posted at the district hospital Kollam.

Other children; Dr P S Anjali, gynaecologist, Kuwait), Advocate P S Ranjini (assistant professor, Law Academy Thiruvananthapuram),

Sons-in-law: Dr Prem Haridas Menon (medical college hospital, Thiruvananthapuram), Dr Sajith Nair (Australia).