Kodi Suni's rival assaulted inside Central Jail

Thrissur: A goonda leader, who TP Candrashekhran murder case convict Kodi Suni believes has taken a quotation to kill him inside the prison, allegedly faced grave assault inside the high security Viyyur Central jail.

Pratheesh,28, the main accused in the Sijo murder case in Varatiyam, raised the complaint before Kunnamkulam court about the assault. He complained to the judge about the injuries sustained all over the body and difficulty in passing urine because of the brutal assault.

The court directed to shift Pratheesh to Chavakkad sub jail after medical examination. However, jail authorities said that the complaint was part of the accused's move to get shifted from high security prison.

Pratheesh was in Viyyur Central jail till recently as a close associate of flat murder case accused Rashid. However, after a mobile phone was recovered from his possession, he was shifted to the high security prison.

Kodi Suni had alleged earlier that Pratheesh was the key person along with Rasheed who had taken the quotation to eliminate him inside the jail.

Pratheesh came out with the complaint in a dramatic manner while he was being produced before the court via video conferencing on Friday.

The accused said he was in a bad condition and wanted to convey certain confidential matters to the court.

Following his complaint, the court directed him to appear in person.