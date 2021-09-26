Actor and theatre artist Pattath Chandran passes away

Thrissur: Mollywood actor and theatre artist Pattath Chandran passed away on Sunday. He was 59.

He was suffering from age-related illnesses for a while now.

He was moved to the Medical College Hospital on Saturday after finding it difficult to breathe.

Chandran, or Thrissur Chandran as he was fondly called, hailed from Peringadoor near Mundathikode here in Kerala's Thrissur district.

Before landing roles in cinema, Chandran was a theatre artist who cast a spell on the Kerala audience.

He won the state government's award for Best Actor in 2002 for his performance in the play 'Venicile Vyapari'.

It was Sathyan Anthikkad, impressed by his performance in a play by Kalanilayam, who invited him to the cinema field.

Chandran, who entered the film industry very late, acted in films by PN Menon, Sathyan Anthikkad and Hariharan.

His character in the serial Thodayam too had won his widespread praise.

He is survived by his wife Vijayalakshmi and two children - Soumya and Vineesh.