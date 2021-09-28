Birthday boy among two killed as car rear-ends lorry at Manimala

Manimala: A trip to celebrate the birthday of a relative turned tragic when two persons, including the birthday boy, were killed when the car they were travelling rammed into a stationary tipper lorry barely two kilometres from their house at Karikkattoor near Manimala bridge around 6 am on Monday.

Identifying the deceased as Sharon, 18, son of Saji Thomas, and Reshma, 30, daughter of industrialist Georgekutty of Chammampathal, police said three others, Amala Mary, 25, Jobin James, 29, and Melbin Thomas, 39, were admitted to hospitals in Kanjirappally with injuries.

The relatives were returning to Chamampathal after celebrating Sharon's birthday on Sunday at a farmhouse belonging to the injured Jobin's father. They were also planning to celebrate Amala's birthday on Monday.

Police said the car which went out of control, rammed the lorry, and came to a halt after hitting the crash barrier on the road. The deceased were sitting in the rear seat.

Reshma's family had been in Pune for years, and they shifted back recently, after her mother Geeta's retirement from the Income Tax department. Reshma was employed with a private firm in Pune.

She was to get married soon. Rahul is her brother.

Sharon was a CA student in Kottayam. Alphonsa is his sister.