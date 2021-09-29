Kerala's COVID-19 death toll to cross 32,000 mark as 8,000 more to be added

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Government has decided to include 8,000 more deaths due to COVID-19 in its official list in this regard.

The deaths which had been left out from the list for various reasons till June 14 when the state government decided to count the pandemic-related deaths at the district-level will now be included in the official list. The government will soon issue necessary orders in this regard.

As per the revised list, the total death toll due to COVID-19 would cross 32,000 from the existing number of 24,810. (Kerala's COVID-19 toll rose to 24,810 on Tuesday with 149 more deaths being confirmed due to the disease. Though more deaths were reported, the state is yet to ascertain them as COVID-19 deaths. Tests are underway at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha to ascertain the cause.)

Earlier, the state government was widely panned for not including many COIVD-19 deaths in the official list. The issue was raised in the Legislative Assembly by the Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF). Though the state government had announced that the list of dead persons would be revised by July, nothing of that sort happened thereafter.

Now, the government is revising the list as the central government had decided to give compensation to kin of anyone whose death happened within 30 days of him/her being tested positive for COVID-19 disease.

The Central Government has decided to give compensation after the intervention of the Supreme Court of India. The Supreme Court had asked the Centre to revise the guidelines regarding the compensation given to the dependents of those dead due to COVID-19.

Expert committee to vet application

An expert committee will oversee the inclusion of additional fatalities in the official COVID-19 death list. Dependents or kin of such persons need to give an application before the expert committee to include the names of persons who died within 30 days after being tested positive for coronavirus infection. The expert committee will look into each case and decide.

The state government will soon issue detailed guidelines on the functioning of the committee.

A decision on the request for compensation given by the relatives of those who killed themselves after getting to know about their coronavirus infection will also have to be considered by the expert committee.