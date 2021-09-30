Kochi Metro MD Lokanath Behera takes leave of absence, cites wife's treatment as reason

Thiruvananthapuram: Kochi Metro Corporation Managing Director Lokanath Behera has taken a leave of absence.

He has cited his wife's treatment and health issues as the reason for the step.

Behera will return to his home state for the time period. Visuals of Behera's visit to Monson Mavunkal's museum had come out soon after the latter's arrest.

Anitha Pullayil, a Keralite woman based in Italy had told Manorama News that it was former Kerala Police Chief who had first told her that Monson was a fraud.

Anitha revealed it was on her invitation that Behera and ADGP Manoj Abraham had visited Monson’s museum two years ago. After visiting the museum the two officers got suspicious about his activities and enquired about Monson.

Behera has refused to respond to the media on the matter.