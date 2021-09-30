Monson went on an award-buying spree as close associates suspected him of fraud

Thiruvananthapuram: Swindler Monson Mavungal who was arrested by the Crime Branch on Sunday had made elaborate preparations to portray himself as an influential baron with worldwide contacts. Ongoing investigations revealed he went on procuring several endorsements, citations and awards to hoodwink his contacts and even law enforcers.

The honours were likely arranged in a bid to counter allegations and block police investigations.

Monson arranged five international recognitions and these include a doctorate and certificates from organisations in Tunisia.

The honorary doctorates of Gulf International Institute, Bahrain; International Academy of Peace, Tunisia; “International Peace Ambassador” citation of the World Literary Forum for Peace and Human Rights Organisation; an entry in the Arabian Book of World Records for possessing hand-written Quran; and the role of Project and Programme Director for American International Education Federation were arranged in March.

Institute of Islamic Studies Certificate, Brazil Books For Peace Award and certificate of International Peace Art and Poetry Foundation are also in his possession.

Monson also managed to get a “Corona Warrior" certificate from a human rights organization based in Karunagapally in Kollam district. The certificate bears the logo of the World Health Organisation (WHO), United Nations and ISO.

The Crime Branch has come to the conclusion that if he has received all these recognition through recommendation, then all the international recognitions are fake. Accordingly, he could be booked for forgery too.

Close associates keep off

The close ties Monson had with three associates frayed over the last one year, investigations revealed. They are driver Saji; Italy-based Anitha Pullayil, an office-bearer of the Pravasi Malayali Federation (PMF) and a native of Mala in Thrissur district who married an Italian citizen; and those who filed complaints of Rs 10 crore fraud.

With these people informing the clients about his fraudulent activities, Monson felt the need for arranging fake awards to earn the confidence and trust of those with whom he had business deals. The maximum number of awards were aranged in last March.

Actor Bala’s recommendation

When Karunagapally-based NGO National Human Rights and Humanitarian Federation went to actor Bala’s house in Kochi to grant him Corona Warrior certificate early this year, they also bestowed the title of "Corona Warrior" on Monson.

Bala recommended that Monson should also be given the recognition of Corona Warrior.

Two weeks later the office-bearers of the organisation went to Monson’s house and gave him the 'Corona Warrior' certificate.