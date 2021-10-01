13,834 new COVID cases in Kerala after 1.05L tests on Friday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 13,834 new COVID cases and 13,767 recoveries on Friday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state rose to 1,42,499.

So far, 45,26,429 have been cured of the disease.

Of the new cases, 13,138 contracted the virus through contact while 74 came from outside the state and 70 are healthcare workers.

A total of 1,05,368 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

The first dose of the COVID vaccine was administered to around 92.5 per cent of the eligible population.

Around 41.2 per cent (1,10,11,744) were given the second dose.

Kerala has the highest number of vaccinations per million in India - 10,00,929.

Vaccines protect people from infection and serious illness and significantly reduce the risk of hospitalization and death.

Thrissur, Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram districts reported the most cases - 1823, 1812 and 1464 respectively.

A total of 95 COVID deaths too were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 25,182.

There are currently 4,40,194 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 4,22,218 are under home or institutional quarantine while 17,976 are in hospitals.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Thrissur - 1,823

Ernakulam - 1,812

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,464

Kozhikode - 1,291

Kollam - 1,131

Malappuram - 1,125

Kottayam - 896

Pathanamthitta - 858

Alappuzha - 811

Kannur - 744

Palakkad - 683

Idukki - 671

Wayanad - 339

Kasaragod - 186

