13,834 new COVID cases in Kerala after 1.05L tests on Friday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 13,834 new COVID cases and 13,767 recoveries on Friday.
With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state rose to 1,42,499.
So far, 45,26,429 have been cured of the disease.
Of the new cases, 13,138 contracted the virus through contact while 74 came from outside the state and 70 are healthcare workers.
A total of 1,05,368 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.
The first dose of the COVID vaccine was administered to around 92.5 per cent of the eligible population.
Around 41.2 per cent (1,10,11,744) were given the second dose.
Kerala has the highest number of vaccinations per million in India - 10,00,929.
Vaccines protect people from infection and serious illness and significantly reduce the risk of hospitalization and death.
Thrissur, Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram districts reported the most cases - 1823, 1812 and 1464 respectively.
A total of 95 COVID deaths too were confirmed in the last 24 hours.
With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 25,182.
There are currently 4,40,194 people under observation across the state.
Of them, 4,22,218 are under home or institutional quarantine while 17,976 are in hospitals.
Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:
Thrissur - 1,823
Ernakulam - 1,812
Thiruvananthapuram - 1,464
Kozhikode - 1,291
Kollam - 1,131
Malappuram - 1,125
Kottayam - 896
Pathanamthitta - 858
Alappuzha - 811
Kannur - 744
Palakkad - 683
Idukki - 671
Wayanad - 339
Kasaragod - 186
Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:
Thrissur - 1,823
Ernakulam - 1,812
Thiruvananthapuram - 1,464
Kozhikode - 1,291
Kollam - 1,131
Malappuram - 1,125
Kottayam - 896
Pathanamthitta - 858
Alappuzha - 811
Kannur - 744
Palakkad - 683
Idukki - 671
Wayanad - 339
Kasaragod - 186