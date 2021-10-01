Palakkad native lost Rs 40 crore to Monson over a Thrippunithura palace deal

Kozhikode: Swindler Monson Mavunkal can aspire to join the ranks of America’s greatest con man Victor Lustig. The latter had once sold the Eiffel Tower twice to gullible bidders after taking them for a ride. The present-day swindler in Kerala, who was arrested on Sunday, reportedly tried to sell of a palace in Thrippunithura though this town in Kerala is famed for one belonging to the former royals of the Kingdom of Cochin.



Monson allegedly cheated Rs 40 crore from a Palakkad native Dr Ramachandran who is currently residing in Bengaluru by bandying about a palace in his possession.

Monson told him that he owned a place in Thrippunithura and would pay a commission worth crores of rupees if it was sold. Dr Ramachandran believed in Monson’s promises and entered into financial transactions with him.

This was disclosed by Anoop Ahmed who is one of the complainants against him. As reported earlier Monson allegedly conned several people of crores of rupees. People who lend him money failed to get their money back despite repeated attempts. After they met the Kerala chief minister with a complaint, the Crime Branch took Monson into custody on Saturday.

Prior to submitting the complaint to the chief minister, Anoop had conducted a detailed enquiry into Monson's deals. The objective was to meet all people who had been defrauded by Monson and give a joint complaint.

He soon realised that Monson’s fraudulent activities extended beyond Kerala and many people outside the state including Malayalees were duped.

During the course of the probe, Anoop received information that Monson had cheated many people in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Ahmedabad. A few Malayalees in Bengaluru had lost about Rs 50 lakh after dealing with him.

Monson duped people by impressing that Rs 2.62 lakh crore belonging to him was stuck with the central government. Mangalore resident Yashwanth says it has been 10 years since some money was given.

Monson reportedly cheated Rs 6 crore from one Rajeev and Rs 50 lakh from a Bengaluru official.

Many people from Kozhikode including Anoop who has filed a complaint to police have given Rs 10 crore to Monson.

On Thursday the Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court remanded Monson in police custody for three more days. The first three days of his custody ended on Thursday.