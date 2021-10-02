13,217 new COVID cases in Kerala after 96K tests on Saturday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 13,217 new COVID cases and 14,437 recoveries on Saturday.
With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state fell to 1,41,155.
So far, 45,40,866 have been cured of the disease.
Of the new cases, 12,458 contracted the virus through contact while 51 came from outside the state and 85 are healthcare workers.
A total of 96,835 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.
Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur districts reported the most cases - 1730, 1584 and 1579 respectively.
A total of 121 COVID deaths too were confirmed on Saturday.
With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 25,303.
There are currently 4,37,864 people under observation across the state.
Of them, 4,20,556 are under home or institutional quarantine while 17,308 are in hospitals.
Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:
Ernakulam - 1,730
Thiruvananthapuram - 1,584
Thrissur - 1,579
Kozhikode - 1,417
Kollam - 1,001
Kottayam - 997
Palakkad - 946
Malappuram - 845
Kannur - 710
Alappuzha - 625
Idukki - 606
Pathanamthitta - 535
Wayanad - 458
Kasaragod - 184
Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:
Thiruvananthapuram - 1,102
Kollam - 1,212
Pathanamthitta - 707
Alappuzha - 1,034
Kottayam - 1,077
Idukki - 915
Ernakulam - 1,486
Thrissur - 2,002
Palakkad - 959
Malappuram - 1,346
Kozhikode - 1,198
Wayanad - 280
Kannur - 868
Kasaragod 251