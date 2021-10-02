13,217 new COVID cases in Kerala after 96K tests on Saturday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 13,217 new COVID cases and 14,437 recoveries on Saturday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state fell to 1,41,155.

So far, 45,40,866 have been cured of the disease.

Of the new cases, 12,458 contracted the virus through contact while 51 came from outside the state and 85 are healthcare workers.

A total of 96,835 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur districts reported the most cases - 1730, 1584 and 1579 respectively.

A total of 121 COVID deaths too were confirmed on Saturday.

With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 25,303.

There are currently 4,37,864 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 4,20,556 are under home or institutional quarantine while 17,308 are in hospitals.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Ernakulam - 1,730

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,584

Thrissur - 1,579

Kozhikode - 1,417

Kollam - 1,001

Kottayam - 997

Palakkad - 946

Malappuram - 845

Kannur - 710

Alappuzha - 625

Idukki - 606

Pathanamthitta - 535

Wayanad - 458

Kasaragod - 184

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,102

Kollam - 1,212

Pathanamthitta - 707

Alappuzha - 1,034

Kottayam - 1,077

Idukki - 915

Ernakulam - 1,486

Thrissur - 2,002

Palakkad - 959

Malappuram - 1,346

Kozhikode - 1,198

Wayanad - 280

Kannur - 868

Kasaragod 251