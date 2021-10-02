Film producer arrested for 2019 murder attempt on Gulf business partner

Kottarakkara (Kollam): A film producer, who made an attempt to murder his business partner by engaging a criminal gang, was arrested from the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport the other day.

Amjith, of Ajith Manzil in Kollam, was arrested when he came back to Kerala from the Gulf. He was the producer of the movie 'Kingfisher'.

His six accomplices in the crime were arrested by the police earlier itself. The police had earlier issued a lookout notice against him in the case.

It was on May 8 in 2019 that A Basheer of Naluthundil Vadakkathil of Kannamkode in Adoor was attacked by a gang at Karikkam on MC Road when he was on his way to Thiruvananthapuram Airport for boarding flight to the Gulf.

A gang which came in a luxury car waylaid Basheer's car and thrashed his car with steel rods and sword sticks at Karikkam, which is in Kollam district. The driver was thrown out of the car and Basheer was hacked. The seriously injured Basheer was admitted to hospital and his trip to the Gulf was cancelled.

The motive



Basheer and Amjith were business partners in the Gulf. Amjith allegedly took money from Basheer many times, after making him a business partner in his mobile shop. It was alleged that Amjith embezzled the funds jointly operated by them. He reportedly gave an order ('quotation' in local parlance) to kill Basheer in order to avoid Basheer coming to know about the irregularities once the latter reached the Gulf.



Amjith gave the quotation to a gang based in Chambakulam and gave Rs 2 lakh to them through Killikollur resident Mahin. The police seized the vehicle and weapons used by the gang immediately after the incident. Though Amjith protected Mahin by giving him a job in the Gulf, the police managed to bring Mahin back to Kerala and arrest him.

D Dinesh Lal (Vavachi), S Shafi, B Vishnu, P Prajosh, and Ashiq are the other accused in the case. The fourth accused Ashiq was killed when he was hit by a train.