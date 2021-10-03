12,297 new COVID cases in Kerala after 88K tests on Sunday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 12,297 new COVID cases and 16,333 recoveries on Sunday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state fell to 1,37,043.

So far, 45,57,199 have been cured of the disease.

Of the new cases, 11,742 contracted the virus through contact while 61 came from outside the state and 50 are healthcare workers.

A total of 88,914 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

The test positivity rate is 13.83 per cent.

Ernakulam, Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram districts reported the most cases - 1904, 1552 and 1420 respectively.

A total of 74 COVID deaths too were confirmed on Sunday.

With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 25,377.

There are currently 4,29,581 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 4,12,902 are under home or institutional quarantine while 16,679 are in hospitals.

Kerala Health Department informed that 92.6 per cent of the eligible population has received the first dose of the COVID vaccine.

A little over 41 per cent (1,11,25,192 people) have received the second dose.

More than 97 per cent of the eligible population over the age of 45 has received the first dose while 60 per cent has received the second dose.

Kerala has the highest number of vaccinations per million people in India - 10,04,904.

Of the 12,297 new cases on Sunday, 10,216 were eligible for vaccination.

Only 7082 of them were vaccinated - 3,669 who took the first dose, and 3,413 who took both doses.

There were 3,134 people who were reported to not have taken the vaccine.

The State urged all to get the vaccines as it protects people from infection and serious illness and significantly reduce the risk of hospitalization and death.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Ernakulam - 1,904

Thrissur - 1,552

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,420

Kozhikode - 1,112

Kottayam - 894

Malappuram - 894

Kollam - 746

Palakkad - 720

Alappuzha - 700

Idukki - 639

Kannur - 606

Pathanamthitta - 554

Wayanad - 366

Kasaragod - 190

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,354

Kollam - 1,924

Pathanamthitta - 995

Alappuzha - 1,033

Kottayam - 1,014

Idukki - 688

Ernakulam - 1,728

Thrissur - 1,738

Palakkad - 1,108

Malappuram - 1,268

Kozhikode - 1,754

Wayanad - 674

Kannur - 840

Kasaragod - 215