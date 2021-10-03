12,297 new COVID cases in Kerala after 88K tests on Sunday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 12,297 new COVID cases and 16,333 recoveries on Sunday.
With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state fell to 1,37,043.
So far, 45,57,199 have been cured of the disease.
Of the new cases, 11,742 contracted the virus through contact while 61 came from outside the state and 50 are healthcare workers.
A total of 88,914 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.
The test positivity rate is 13.83 per cent.
Ernakulam, Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram districts reported the most cases - 1904, 1552 and 1420 respectively.
A total of 74 COVID deaths too were confirmed on Sunday.
With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 25,377.
There are currently 4,29,581 people under observation across the state.
Of them, 4,12,902 are under home or institutional quarantine while 16,679 are in hospitals.
Kerala Health Department informed that 92.6 per cent of the eligible population has received the first dose of the COVID vaccine.
A little over 41 per cent (1,11,25,192 people) have received the second dose.
More than 97 per cent of the eligible population over the age of 45 has received the first dose while 60 per cent has received the second dose.
Kerala has the highest number of vaccinations per million people in India - 10,04,904.
Of the 12,297 new cases on Sunday, 10,216 were eligible for vaccination.
Only 7082 of them were vaccinated - 3,669 who took the first dose, and 3,413 who took both doses.
There were 3,134 people who were reported to not have taken the vaccine.
The State urged all to get the vaccines as it protects people from infection and serious illness and significantly reduce the risk of hospitalization and death.
Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:
Ernakulam - 1,904
Thrissur - 1,552
Thiruvananthapuram - 1,420
Kozhikode - 1,112
Kottayam - 894
Malappuram - 894
Kollam - 746
Palakkad - 720
Alappuzha - 700
Idukki - 639
Kannur - 606
Pathanamthitta - 554
Wayanad - 366
Kasaragod - 190
Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:
Thiruvananthapuram - 1,354
Kollam - 1,924
Pathanamthitta - 995
Alappuzha - 1,033
Kottayam - 1,014
Idukki - 688
Ernakulam - 1,728
Thrissur - 1,738
Palakkad - 1,108
Malappuram - 1,268
Kozhikode - 1,754
Wayanad - 674
Kannur - 840
Kasaragod - 215