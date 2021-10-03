Crime Branch zeroing in on Monson's benami accounts worth Rs100cr

Kochi: The Crime Branch team probing the financial deals of Monson Mavunkal, who is accused of allegedly swindling money from businessmen by selling fake artefacts, has come to the conclusion that the investments made by the fraudster in various places might be running into more than Rs100 crore.

But the probe team is still clueless about where he had invested the money which he amassed by conning some businessmen in the name of his antique business.

The businessmen had reportedly sent money to his benami accounts. So, the Crime Branch will question his friends and employees soon to get a clarification on those bank accounts.

Monson's custody to be sought in TVM case

The Crime Branch team from Thiruvananthapuram will file an application in the Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court on Monday, seeking the custody of Monson as a follow-up to the investigation into the complaint filed by sculptor Suresh Muttathara that he was financially cheated by Monson. His complaint was that Monson did not give him money for the sculptures he had sold to the latter.

The Crime Branch on Saturday seized eight sculptures of Suresh from Monson's house. It included sculptures of 'Vishwaroopam' and Velankanni Matha. The sculpture of 'Narasimha Moorthy' was missing from the house. It is suspected that Monson had sold it to someone labelling it as antique.

The Ernakulam CJM Court on Saturday remanded Monson to judicial custody for seven days till 9 October.