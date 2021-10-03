Heavy rains forecast for Monday in 12 Kerala districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast 'isolated heavy to very heavy rains' for 12 districts in Kerala on Monday.

Thunderstorms with rains are expected in various regions in Kerala till Thursday (October 7).

An orange alert has been issued for Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts while a yellow alert will apply to all other districts except Alappuzha and Ernakulam.

On Tuesday (October 6), Pathanamthitta is expected to remain under the orange alert while Malappuram is also expected to receive heavy (64.5-115.5mm) to very heavy (115.6-204.4mm) rains on the day.

Barring, Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram, all other districts have been issued at least a yellow alert for Tuesday.

On Wednesday (October 6), an orange alert has been sounded for Kozhikode while Idukki, Palakkad, Malapuram, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod will remain under yellow alert.

Seven districts namely Alapuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malapuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod have been issued a yellow alert for October 7 (Thursday).

Fishermen have been advised against fishing along the coasts of Kerala and Karnataka till October 5 (Tuesday).