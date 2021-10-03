Elderly woman found dead in well in Thiruvananthapuram

Our Correspondent
Published: October 03, 2021 01:41 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: A 65-year-old woman was found dead in a well near her house in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Shantha, a native of Venniyoor in Kovalam.

Mystery shrouds the incident as blood droplets were found inside the house. Also, Rs 5 lakh and 8 sovereigns of gold, kept in the cupboard, were found to be missing.

The relatives then approached the police and lodged a complaint. The forensic team carried out checks in the area. Her body is kept at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

Shantha lived with her daughter. The daughter and her husband were not at home when the incident happened. The local people informed them about Shantha's death. The police said that the probe was underway.

