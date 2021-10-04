COVID-19: 8,850 cases in Kerala on Monday, TPR drops to 11.82%

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 8,850 COVID-19 cases on Monday, pushing the total cases reported from the state to 47,29,056.

As many as 17,007 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 45,74,206.

The active cases touched 1,28,736, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release.

In the last 24 hours, 74,871 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 11.82 per cent.

With 149 deaths being reported on Monday, the state's death toll has risen to 25,526.

Of the positive cases, 50 were health workers, while 42 had come from outside the state and 8368 infected through contact. The source of infection of 390 among them is unknown.

Monday's figures of new cases were lesser, compared to the previous days, since, generally on Sundays, the number of samples sent for testing is also less, compared to other days.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,134

Thrissur - 1,077

Ernakulam - 920

Kozhikode - 892

Malappuram - 747

Kollam - 729

Kannur - 611

Kottayam - 591

Palakkad - 552

Alappuzha - 525

Pathanamthitta - 499

Idukki - 376

Wayanad - 105

Kasaragod - 92

Testing and quarantine

A total of 4,15,489 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 3,99,228 are under home or institutional quarantine and 16,261 are in hospitals.

1019 people were admitted in hospitals on Monday.

There are are 745 wards in 368 local bodies across Kerala where the Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR) is above 10%. Strict Covid restrictions are being implemented in these regions.

Vaccinations so far

The state government also said that 92.8 per cent of the total population eligible for vaccination have been given one dose of vaccine by October 4 and 42.1 per cent of the eligible populace have been given both doses by the same date.

More than 97 per cent of the people over the age of 45 years have received one dose and 60 per cent of the same age group have received both jabs till date, the release said. It further said that only 11.2 per cent of the cases currently under treatment are admitted in hospitals or field hospitals and less than 1 per cent of those under treatment are in the ICU.