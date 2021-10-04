Narcotic jihad: Chief Minister says no need to call a meeting of religious heads

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday ruled out a meeting with the heads of various religious denominations and community leaders to restore the communal harmony that was allegedly upset by the 'narcotic jihad' remark of Pala bishop Mar Joseph Kallarangatt. "The existing situation does not necessitate the convening of such a meeting, " the Chief Minister said in a written reply to the Assembly.

Also, in an absolute contradiction of his earlier stand, the Chief Minister said that no issue had been raised to instigate hatred and discord among various religious communities in Kerala.

It was only last month that Pinarayi Vijayan had come out strongly against the Pala bishop for his 'love jihad' and 'narcotic jihad' comments. In a public chastisement of the prelate, Pinarayi had said that narcotics was a social evil that had nothing to do with religion. He laid down official data to establish that such alleged conspiracies to lure non-Muslims to Islam were mere figment of the imagination and not based on reality.

The Chief Minister's latest observation seem like a softening of his stand.

A meeting with religious heads has been the major demand of the UDF after the Pala bishop's remarks caused a major furore. The Chief Minister was even open to the idea. "It is an idea that could be explored," the Chief Minister had said during an interaction with the media last month.

However, Pinarayi had rejected the opposition's demand for an all-party meet right when the demand was raised. According to him, there was no such need as the issue (the jihad comment) was not made by a member of any of the political parties. He but seemed inclined to meet spiritual heads. Religious leaders had also called for such a meeting.