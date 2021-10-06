Malayalam
Guest worker killed, two others injured as concrete slab collapses in Kochi

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 06, 2021 08:30 PM IST Read In Malayalam
Fire and Rescue Force personnel during the rescue efforts.
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: A guest worker was killed on the spot and two others were injured after a concrete slab collapsed on the labourers engaged in the cleaning of a drain here on Wednesday.

The victim was Dhanpal Naik, 45, hailing from Andhra Pradesh. The body was recovered after a two-hour-long effort, the police said.

The injured guest workers, also hailing from Andhra Pradesh, have been hospitalised, they said.

The labourers were cleaning the drain at Kaloor as part of the administration's Operation Breakthrough, which is aimed at tackling waterlogging issues in the city.

(With PTI inputs)

