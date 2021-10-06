Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

IMD issues yellow alert in Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur districts

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 06, 2021 10:14 AM IST
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Kochi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in Malappuram, Wayanad and Kannur districts of Kerala on October 6 as heavy rains are likely in these areas.

The State has been receiving heavy rains for the past few days.

"Heavy rainfall (7-11 cm in 24 hours) is very likely to occur at one or two places on October 6," the IMD said in its bulletin.

RELATED ARTICLES

Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph is very likely to prevail over the coast, Lakshadweep area and southeast Arabian Sea and fishermen have been asked not to venture out.

Southwest monsoon has been active over Kerala and rain occurred at most places in Kerala and Lakshadweep, the IMD said.

A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 and 11 cm.  

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.