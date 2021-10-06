IMD issues yellow alert in Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur districts

Kochi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in Malappuram, Wayanad and Kannur districts of Kerala on October 6 as heavy rains are likely in these areas.

The State has been receiving heavy rains for the past few days.

"Heavy rainfall (7-11 cm in 24 hours) is very likely to occur at one or two places on October 6," the IMD said in its bulletin.

Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph is very likely to prevail over the coast, Lakshadweep area and southeast Arabian Sea and fishermen have been asked not to venture out.

Southwest monsoon has been active over Kerala and rain occurred at most places in Kerala and Lakshadweep, the IMD said.

A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 and 11 cm.