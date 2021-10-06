Kerala reports 12,616 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, toll rises by 134

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 12,616 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.
After 14,516 patients recovered from the infection, there are 1,22,407 active cases in Kerala, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release.
In the last 24 hours, 98,782 samples were tested.
The COVID toll in Kerala reached 25,811 with the addition of 134 deaths reported on Wednesday.
Of the positive cases, 97 were health workers, while 49 had come from outside the state and 12,018 were infected through contact. The source of infection in 452 among them is unknown.
There are 3,90,631 persons under observation in Kerala, of whom 3,75,306 are at home/institutional quarantine centres while 15,325 are in hospitals. On Wednesday, 918 persons were hospitalised.
The state government reported that only 11% of the active cases are hospitalised.
District-wise positive cases
Ernakulam – 1,932
Thiruvananthapuram – 1,703
Kozhikode – 1,265
Thrissur – 1,110
Malappuram – 931
Kollam – 869
Kottayam – 840
Pathanamthitta – 766
Kannur – 698
Idukki – 656
Palakkad – 634
Alappuzha – 569
Wayanad – 440
Kasaragod – 203
District-wise recoveries
Ernakulam – 2,328
Kozhikode – 2,322
Thiruvananthapuram – 1,508
Thrissur – 1,420
Malappuram – 1,153
Kottayam – 1,037
Alappuzha – 944
Pathanamthitta – 812
Palakkad – 759
Wayanad – 735
Idukki – 651
Kannur – 642
Kasaragod – 127
Kollam - 78
Vaccination status
Of the eligible population, 93.04% (2,48,50,307) have received at least their first dose of the anti-COVID vaccination while 42.83% (1,14,40,770) have been given both doses.
Of the fresh cases reported on Wednesday, 10,544 were eligible for vaccination. However, at least 3,426 of them had not received their vaccination yet, the state informed.