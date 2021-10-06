Kerala reports 12,616 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, toll rises by 134

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 12,616 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

After 14,516 patients recovered from the infection, there are 1,22,407 active cases in Kerala, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release.

In the last 24 hours, 98,782 samples were tested.

The COVID toll in Kerala reached 25,811 with the addition of 134 deaths reported on Wednesday.

Of the positive cases, 97 were health workers, while 49 had come from outside the state and 12,018 were infected through contact. The source of infection in 452 among them is unknown.

There are 3,90,631 persons under observation in Kerala, of whom 3,75,306 are at home/institutional quarantine centres while 15,325 are in hospitals. On Wednesday, 918 persons were hospitalised.

The state government reported that only 11% of the active cases are hospitalised.

District-wise positive cases

Ernakulam – 1,932

Thiruvananthapuram – 1,703

Kozhikode – 1,265

Thrissur – 1,110

Malappuram – 931

Kollam – 869

Kottayam – 840

Pathanamthitta – 766

Kannur – 698

Idukki – 656

Palakkad – 634

Alappuzha – 569

Wayanad – 440

Kasaragod – 203

District-wise recoveries

Ernakulam – 2,328

Kozhikode – 2,322

Thiruvananthapuram – 1,508

Thrissur – 1,420

Malappuram – 1,153

Kottayam – 1,037

Alappuzha – 944

Pathanamthitta – 812

Palakkad – 759

Wayanad – 735

Idukki – 651

Kannur – 642

Kasaragod – 127

Kollam - 78

Vaccination status

Of the eligible population, 93.04% (2,48,50,307) have received at least their first dose of the anti-COVID vaccination while 42.83% (1,14,40,770) have been given both doses.

Of the fresh cases reported on Wednesday, 10,544 were eligible for vaccination. However, at least 3,426 of them had not received their vaccination yet, the state informed.

