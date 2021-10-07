Did Kerala govt submit to SC Monson's fake Sabarimala copper plate records?

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Government is yet to clarify whether it had submitted before the Supreme Court of India copper plate inscriptions related to the Lord Ayyappa Temple at Sabarimala. These records were allegedly fabricated by Monson Mavunkal, a fake antique dealer, recently accused of defrauding several people of crores of money.

The Law Department usually prepares all affidavits on behalf of the State Government for submission before the Supreme Court of India. According to Law Department sources, the Chief Minister's office took the final decision on matters relating to the Sabarimala litigation even if the Law Department had given reports. So, it has no clue over the inclusion of the copper plate inscriptions as a proof.

The Pandalam royal family, a party to the Sabarimala women's entry case, stated that it had got information that the State Government had submitted the fake copper plate inscriptions as evidence. But the royal family could not confirm it. It said the lawyers, who are dealing with the case, would confirm it soon.

GURUKKAL DEFENDS WARRIER

Kerala State Higher Education Council Vice-Chairman Dr Rajan Gurukkal said that he did not see any copper plate bearing the inscription stating that the rights for conducting Sabarimala rituals rested on the Cheerappanchira family.

Dr Gurukkal, who is known for his affinity to the CPM, also termed as wrong the claim by scholar M G Shashibhushan that the Sabarimala women's entry issue was discussed in the government-sponsored TV show 'Nam Munnottu' attended by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

He said the discussions in the said TV show were about a CPM-organised campaign to promote renaissance values in the wake of the row over the court-directed entry of women to Sabarimala temple.

Historian M R.Raghava Warrier was one of the panelists in the discussions, he added.

Warrier assessed the antiquity of the copper plate based on the alphabets used during those days. Warrier checked only the alphabet and language used in the copper plate, Gurukkal clarified.