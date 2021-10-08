Is Monson the mystery 'Doctor' behind major realty deals in Kochi?

Kochi: The Crime Branch has initiated a probe to establish the identity of a 'Doctor' who has made huge investments in realty in Kochi's posh localities.

The investigation was launched on the suspicion that the 'doctor' could be Monson Mavunkal, the self-styled antique dealer accused of cheating several people to the tune of at least Rs 10 crore.

The 'doctor' was much talked about in Kochi's real estate circles about five years ago. None of the real-estate brokers have met the 'doctor,' said to be based overseas.

Transactions were carried out through benamis. Mavunkal was also known as 'doctor' till his arrest.

It has been found that transactions involving huge amounts were carried out through benami accounts. Investigators expressed hope that realty brokers would help them in identifying the 'doctor' through the benamis.

Mavunkal's dealings, too, were through benamis and middlemen. The police were yet to find the money, which Mavunkal had collected from those who had been cheated. It was in this backdrop that the Crime Branch decided to assign a separate team to probe Mavunkal's digital transactions.

The case against Mavunkal would weaken, if the probe, conducted with the help of cyber police, could not find where the accused had parked the money.

Meanwhile, Mavunkal's police custody in two cases filed initially ended on Wednesday. As many as five cases have been registered against him. He was presented before a court and remanded in custody.

Crime Branch would seek his custody in the remaining three cases after reviewing the progress of the investigation.