Kerala to see heavy rain until Oct 12, Yellow alert in 4 districts

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is likely to see a spell of heavy rain in the coming days.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), four districts namely Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta are likely to witness heavy rainfall on Saturday.

A yellow alert has been sounded here and people have been advised to take necessary precautions.

On Sunday, in addition to these four districts, a yellow alert has been sounded in Ernakulam as well.

This spell of heavy rain is likely to continue until October 12.

The IMD has also informed that low depressions could develop in both the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal in the span of the next two weeks.

Two low depressions are in works in the Bay of Bengal. The first - expected to form tomorrow - is likely to develop into a cyclone by October 14 and move towards the Odisha coast.

The second low depression is likely to form near the Andaman coast on October 17.

In the Arabian sea, a low depression is likely to form near the Goa-Maharashtra coasts on October 11. This will gradually move towards the Oman coast.

No restrictions have been imposed for fishing along the coasts of Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep, the IMD informed.