Verdict in sensational Uthra murder case today

Kollam: The Additional Session Court-VI here will deliver its verdict in the sensational Uthra murder case on Monday.

According to the prosecution, her husband Sooraj had forced a cobra to bite Uthra, and attempted multiple times to eliminate the young woman.

The case with no parallels had sent shock waves across the country. Uthra, 25, had died of snakebite at her husband's house in Anchal on May 7, 2020. A probe revealed that Sooraj had made the snake bite her.

The crime branch wing of the State police carried out a detailed probe, and even used a dummy to recreate the incident. The cobra that had bitten Uthra was 150 centimetre long, and the bite by such a snake would cause only a 1.7 or 1.8 cm-deep puncture on the human body. Investigators, who conducted the dummy experiment, established that Sooraj had held the snake's hood against Uthra's body, causing the puncture to go as deep as 2.3 and 2.8 cms.

The prosecution produced 87 witnesses, 286 documentary evidence and 40 other evidence during the trial. The defence examined three witnesses, besides producing 24 documents and three compact discs.

Uthra's father expressed hope that the accused would get maximum punishment.

Sooraj made the first attempt to get a snake to bite Uthra on February 29, 2020. During the second attempt on March 2, 2020, Uthra was bitten by a viper, and admitted to a hospital in Thiruvalla for 56 days. She was recovering at Eram, in Anchal, when she received the fatal snakebite on the night of May 6. She died the next day.

Suresh, a resident of Chavarukavu, Kalluvathukkal, turned approver in the case. He had sold the cobra to Sooraj.

The court would be pronouncing its verdict only in the murder case on Monday. Other related cases, domestic violence and one registered by the forest department are in the trial stage.