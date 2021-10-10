Kerala reports 10,691 Covid-19 cases on Sunday, TPR at 13.05%

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 10,691 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, pushing the total cases reported from the state to 47,94,800.
The test positivity rate stood at 13.05 per cent.
As many as 12,655 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 46,56,866 .
The active cases touched 1,11,083, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release.
In the last 24 hours, 81,914 samples were tested.
Of the positive cases, 52 were health workers, while 50 had come from outside the state and 10,196 infected through contact. The source of infection of 393 among them is unknown.
With 85 deaths being reported on Sunday, the state's death toll has risen to 26,258 .
District-wise positive cases
Ernakulam -1,639
Thrissur- 1,378
Thiruvananthapuram- 1,197
Kozhikode- 976
Kottayam- 872
Kollam- 739
Malappuram- 687
Kannur- 602
Pathanamthitta- 584
Palakkad- 575
Idukki- 558
Alappuzha -466
Wayanad -263
Kasaragod- 155
District-wise recoveries
Ernakulam -2,762
Thiruvananthapuram -1,911
Thrissur -1,271
Malappuram -996
Kottayam- 846
Kozhikode- 820
Palakkad- 750
Alappuzha- 714
Idukki- 680
Kannur- 668
Pathanamthitta -481
Wayanad -474
Kasaragod -206
Kollam -76
Vaccination status
Of the eligible population in Kerala, 93.3 percent (2,49,39,899) have received at least their first dose of anti-COVID vaccination while 43.7% (1,16,74,552) have been fully vaccinated.
Among those above 45, at least 97% have got their first doses and 62%, both doses. Of the 10,691 fresh cases, at least 2,666 were not vaccinated.