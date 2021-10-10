Kerala reports 10,691 Covid-19 cases on Sunday, TPR at 13.05%

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 10,691 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, pushing the total cases reported from the state to 47,94,800.

The test positivity rate stood at 13.05 per cent.

As many as 12,655 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 46,56,866 .

The active cases touched 1,11,083, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release.

In the last 24 hours, 81,914 samples were tested.

Of the positive cases, 52 were health workers, while 50 had come from outside the state and 10,196 infected through contact. The source of infection of 393 among them is unknown.

With 85 deaths being reported on Sunday, the state's death toll has risen to 26,258 .

District-wise positive cases

Ernakulam -1,639

Thrissur- 1,378

Thiruvananthapuram- 1,197

Kozhikode- 976

Kottayam- 872

Kollam- 739

Malappuram- 687

Kannur- 602

Pathanamthitta- 584

Palakkad- 575

Idukki- 558

Alappuzha -466

Wayanad -263

Kasaragod- 155

District-wise recoveries

Ernakulam -2,762

Thiruvananthapuram -1,911

Thrissur -1,271

Malappuram -996

Kottayam- 846

Kozhikode- 820

Palakkad- 750

Alappuzha- 714

Idukki- 680

Kannur- 668

Pathanamthitta -481

Wayanad -474

Kasaragod -206

Kollam -76

Vaccination status

Of the eligible population in Kerala, 93.3 percent (2,49,39,899) have received at least their first dose of anti-COVID vaccination while 43.7% (1,16,74,552) have been fully vaccinated.

Among those above 45, at least 97% have got their first doses and 62%, both doses. Of the 10,691 fresh cases, at least 2,666 were not vaccinated.