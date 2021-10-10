Heavy rain likely; Orange alert in six Kerala districts till Wednesday

Thiruvananthapuram: As many as six Kerala districts have been put on orange alert till October 13, Wednesday, taking into account the chances for heavy rainfall, according to the Met Department.

Orange alert has been clamped on Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki districts on October 11, 12 and 13.

Yellow alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts on the three days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a rainfall of 64.5 and 115.5 mm in 24 hours in these districts.

Those who live in low-lying areas, in the vicinity of rivers and in the hilly areas prone to landslides have been asked to be extra alert.

At present, there are nine disaster relief camps functioning in the State. As many as 452 members from 114 families were shifted to other places. There are 581 members staying in six camps in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Taluk control rooms are functioning round the clock in all districts to meet any kind of emergencies.

Fishermen are advised not to venture out in the sea owing to the possibility of occurrence of strong winds with a speed of 45 to 55 kms in one hour.

Water level rises in Idukki reservoir

The water level in Idukki Reservoir has gone up by 0.31 feet to reach a total of 2387.82-feet. The water level was 2389.74 feet during the same day last year.