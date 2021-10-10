Thiruvananthapuram: The online registration for certification of COVID-19 deaths began on Sunday. People can apply for death certificates and also file an appeal, if needed, in the e-health portal.

The new certificates are being issued as per guidelines fixed by the Central government and the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) even as the State Government has been issuing Covid death certificates, Health Minister Veena George has said.

Appeals may be submitted by requesting the inclusion of left out names in the list of those who died due to COVID-19.

The Health Department will also issue ICMR-model death certificates. All the applications will be disposed within 30 days of receipt. The website to be used by the applicants for registration is https://covid19.kerala.gov.in/deathinfo .

Where to find the application

Application should be submitted through e-health COVID-19 death info portal. The names of those who died because of the COVID-19 are given in the portal.

Only kin of the persons missing from the list can apply afresh through the portal.

How to apply

1. Click the appeal request button in the website

2. Type your mobile number and click for OTP. Type OTP received and click "verify option".

3. Give required details in the page that appears on the screen. Type the key number contained in the death certificate issued by the respective local body. Upload death certificate. (The key number can be seen as the first item on the top left corner of the death certificate.)

6. The name, gender, age, house address, the name of husband/father/spouse, the mobile number given in the hospital records, the place of death, the date of death, the name of the local body which issued the death certificate, the district under which the local body is situated and the name of the hospital which confirmed the COVID-19 death are to be entered in the portal.

5. Upload the hospital documents. Give the details of the applicant and submit.

6. Once the application is successfully submitted, you will get the application number in your mobile phone.

To know the status

Click "appeal request" and then check "your request status" option. You will come to know about the status.

The date of death and either the application number or the mobile number of the former applicant must be entered to check the status.

How to get ICMR certificate

1. Enter the portal. Click "ICMR certificate request".

2. Give a mobile number, get an OPT number and then type it.

3. Type the key number contained in the death certificate issued by the respective local body. Then upload the death certificate.

4. Enter the death declaration certificate number and upload the said certificate.

5. The name, gender, age, house address, the name of husband/father/spouse, the mobile number given in the hospital records, the place of death, the date of death, the name of the local body which issued the death certificate, the district under which the local body is situated and the name of the hospital which confirmed the COVID-19 are to be entered in the portal.

6. You can make necessary changes and then submit. When you submit the application successfully, you will get the application number in your mobile phone.

What is must for getting benefit?

No new application is to be filed for those deaths which have been already confirmed by the Health Department and for which health declaration certificates have been issued. Such cases are entitled to all benefits.

Only those who have death declaration certificates can apply for the ICMR-model certificate. Those who have given appeal do not have to apply for the ICMR-model certificate separately.