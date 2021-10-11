6,996 new COVID cases in Kerala after drastic fall in tests

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 6,996 new COVID cases and 16,576 recoveries on Monday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state fell to 1,01,419.

So far, 46,73,442 have been cured of the disease.

Of the new cases, 6,588 contracted the virus through contact while 40 came from outside the state and 35 are healthcare workers.

A total of 66,702 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

The Health Department has informed that over 93 per cent of the eligible population were administered the first dose of the COVID vaccine, and 44 per cent with the second dose.

Kerala has the highest number of vaccinations per million in the country (10,28,714).

Of Monday's cases, 5953 were eligible for vaccination. Of them, 1758 took one dose of the vaccine and 2083 took two doses.

However, 2112 were reported to have received the vaccine.

The Health Department has urged all to take the vaccine as it protects people from infection and serious illness and significantly reduce the risk of hospitalization and death.

Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode districts reported the most cases - 1058, 1010 and 749 respectively.

A total of 84 COVID deaths too were confirmed on Monday.

With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 26,342.

There are currently 3,54,720 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 3,42,367 are under home or institutional quarantine while 12,353 are in hospitals.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's COVID cases:

Ernakulam - 1,058

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,010

Kozhikode - 749

Thrissur - 639

Malappuram - 550

Kottayam - 466

Kollam - 433

Idukki - 430

Palakkad - 426

Kannur - 424

Alappuzha - 336

Pathanamthitta - 179

Kasaragod - 166

Wayanad - 130

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,403

Kollam - 2,376

Pathanamthitta - 332

Alappuzha - 623

Kottayam - 990

Idukki - 651

Ernakulam - 3,825

Thrissur - 1,229

Palakkad - 978

Malappuram - 926

Kozhikode - 1,918

Wayanad - 539

Kannur - 708

Kasaragod - 78