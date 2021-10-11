Youth who went on a rampage at rly parking lot, arrested

Thiruvananthapuram: A youth, who went on a rampage at the parking lot of the Thiruvananthapuram railway station by damaging the window glasses of almost 19 cars and later decamping with articles stolen from the vehicles, was arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) on Monday early morning.

The accused, Abraham V Joshi, 19, of Aramada in Thirumala in the city, was nabbed by the Railway police from his house.

The accused was nabbed after the police managed to recover the purse, containing the Aadhar card, of the accused from one of the cars which he broke open for theft.

According to the police, the accused admitted that he had committed the crime under the influence of narcotic drugs. The police's assumption is that he indulged in theft to find the money for buying drugs. His blood samples were sent for tests to ascertain whether he had used drugs at the time of committing the crime.

It was on Saturday midnight that he entered the car parking area at the railway station, smashed the window glasses of cars and took away battery chargers, cooling glasses and car wash packets. A music system was found separated from one of the cars.

The incident came to public light when those who were back from long-distance rail journeys came to the parking area to take their cars on Sunday early morning.

The incident occurred at the parking area which the railway passengers considered as a very safe place for parking their vehicles. There is widespread resentment over the fact that the staff manning the parking area could not take notice of such an incident in which the accused went on a rampage spree destroying several cars.