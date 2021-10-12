Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Malappuram boy mistakes train's exit door for toilet's, dies after fall

Our Correspondent
Published: October 12, 2021 12:34 PM IST
Malappuram boy mistakes train's exit door for toilet's, dies after fall
Family of Muhammed Ishan and fellow travellers at Kottayam Railway Station.
Topic | Malappuram

Kottayam: A 10-year-old boy, who was travelling from Thiruvananthapuram to Nilambur on the Rajya Rani Express, died after he fell off from the running train at midnight as he mistook the exit door for toilet's.

Muhammed Ishan, son of Siddique, was a native of Pullippadam near Mambad in Malappuram district.

The incident happened around 11.54 pm on Monday. The family was returning home from the state capital after attending a wedding on Monday.

It is suspected that Ishan was going to the toilet when he opened the wrong door.

Though the family stopped the train immediately by pulling the emergency stop-chain and rushed him to a nearby hospital, the boy could not be saved.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.