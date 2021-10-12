One dead as fire guts Thrippunithura furniture shop

Kochi: One person died after a furniture shop went up in flames on Tuesday morning at Pettah in Thrippunithura town in Ernakulam district. Police suspect foul play as the dead man had a dispute with the store owner who stays in the adjacent house.

The deceased was identified as Prasannan, 45, who was a lottery ticket-seller. Prasannan was a native of Maradu in the district.

According to reports, Prasannan and the owner of the furniture shop earlier had quarrels over some financial dealings.

The furniture shop owner and his family are safe as they quickly left the house seeing the fire. The fire was doused after two units of fire brigade reached the spot.

The police are investigating the origin of the fire and circumstances of Prasannan's death.