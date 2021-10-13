Kerala reports 11k fresh cases, 123 COVID-related deaths on Wednesday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 11,079 new COVID cases and 9972 recoveries on Wednesday.
There are 97,630 active cases in Kerala while the COVID-related deaths increased to 26,571 with the addition of 123 recent fatalities.
The state tested 89,995 samples for coronavirus in the last 24 hours.
Of the new cases, 10,608 contracted the virus through contact while 53 came from outside the state and 58 are healthcare workers.
There are 3,39,688 persons under observation in Kerala, of whom 3,28,426 are in home/institutional quarantine centres while 11,262 are in hospitals. On Wednesday, 690 persons were hospitalised.
The health department informed that of the total cases, 10.4% are hospitalised.
Vaccination status
Of the eligible population, 93.6% (2,50,25,243) have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination while 44.6% (1,19,28,898) have been fully vaccinated, said a press release issued by the health department.
Among the fresh cases, 2,802 (25.3%) were not vaccinated, the government said.
District-wise positive cases
Ernakulam-1794
Kozhikode-1155
Thiruvananthapuram-1125
Thrissur -1111
Kottayam -925
Kollam -767
Idukki -729
Malappuram- 699
Kannur - 554
Pathanamthitta - 547
Palakkad -530
Alappuzha- 506
Wayanad - 387
Kasaragod- 250
District-wise recoveries
Thiruvananthapuram-1058
Kollam- 580
Pathanamthitta-520
Alappuzha-514
Kottayam -781
Idukki- 648
Ernakulam-978
Thrissur- 1374
Palakkad- 958
Malappuram- 948
Kozhikode-601
Wayanad-461
Kannur-370
Kasaragod- 181