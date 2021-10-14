Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Kothamangalam studio owner beaten to death, 3 neighbours arrested

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 14, 2021 11:07 AM IST
The body of Eldos Paul was found by early morning walkers beside a canal on Monday. His bike too was found nearby.
Topic | Ernakulam

Kothamanagalam: The murder of a young studio owner by a neighbour has stunned this town in the foothills of the Western Ghats. Three of a family from the victim's neighbourhood in the Pindimana locality have been arrested.

The body of Eldos Paul was found by early morning walkers beside a canal on Monday. His bike too was found nearby.

Preliminary probe revealed Paul was struck on his head by neighbour Eldho during a dispute at the latter's house at Pindimana area on Sunday night.

RELATED ARTICLES

Eldho's family reporetdly owed some money to Paul. The latter was called to the house on the pretext of returning the money.

As a dispute turned ugly, Eldho struck on Paul's head with the axe haft. Soon, Eldho and his parents jointly disposed the motionless man along with his bike on the banks of a canal.

The arrested are Eldho, his father Joy and mother Molly.

The latest murder in this sleepy town follows another sensational crime in which a college girl, Manasa, was shot dead by her lover, Rakhil at her rented apartment at Nellikuzhi area in late July. The latter too killed himself there itself.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.