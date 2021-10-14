Three held over chain-snatching case; stolen scooter, jewellery recovered

Kayamkulam: The police have arrested three youths over a chain-snatching case.

The arrested are Pathiyoor native Anwar Shah, 22; Kottayam native Athira, 24; and Karunagappally native Jayakrishnan, 19. The trio were arrested by the police team led by Kayamkulam SHO Mohammed Shafi.

Jayakrishnan had helped to sell the gold chain.

The 1.5-sovereign gold chain of Lalitha, wife of Peringala native Sajeevan, was snatched by the culprits. They had used a stolen scooter for the crime.

The incident happened at Chettikulangara on August 26. Athira, who was riding pillion, snatched the chain, according to the police. After the robbery, they abandoned the scooter near Mukkada at Krishnapuram.

After selling the chain at a jewellery shop at Ochira, they fled to Bengaluru. The police got leads on them from the CCTV images. The subsequent probe revealed that Anwar and Athira had stolen the scooter from Thiruvalla.

While in hiding in Bengaluru, the accused also stole a 9.5-soveriegn gold chain of a 65-year-old woman, Viruthammal, at Swarnanagar on September 29, the police said.

After getting information that the accused had reached Ernakulam, a probe was held and they were nabbed.

Lalitha's gold chain was retrieved from the jewellery shop at Ochira in the presence of the accused. The police said that one more accused is to be nabbed in the case. Anwar and his friend Jayakrishnan are accused in several chain robbery cases in Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta districts.