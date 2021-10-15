COVID-19: Kerala reports 8,867 new cases and 67 deaths on Friday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 8,867 new COVID-19 cases and 9,872 recoveries on Friday.
COVID-19 related fatalities in Kerala has reached 26,734 with the addition of 67 recent deaths.
Of the new cases, 8,434 were infected through contact while the source of infection in 337 remain unknown. Besides, 64 healthcare workers were also infected.
In the last 24 hours, Kerala tested 79,554 samples for coronavirus and the number of active cases is 94,756.
Three districts namely Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur reported over 1,000 cases on the day.
There are 3,27,682 persons under observation in Kerala, of whom 3,17,060 are in home/institutional quarantine centres and 10,622 are hospitalised. On Friday, 781 hospitalisations were recorded.
Of the total active cases, only 9.8% remain in hospitals, noted a press release issued by the health department.
Restrictions are imposed at 211 wards in 158 local bodies in the state with Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR) above 10.
Health Minister Veena George noted that over 25% (2,300 of 8,867) of the new cases had not taken the vaccination.
District-wise positive cases
Ernakulam-1377
Thiruvananthapuram-1288
Thrissur -1091
Kozhikode-690
Kottayam -622
Kollam - 606
Malappuram- 593
Alappuzha- 543
Kannur -479
Idukki -421
Palakkad -359
Pathanamthitta -291
Wayanad -286
Kasaragod- 221
District-wise recoveries
Thiruvananthapuram- 1462
Kollam- 690
Pathanamthitta-544
Alappuzha-572
Kottayam -680
Idukki-370
Ernakulam-1641
Thrissur- 1296
Palakkad- 582
Malappuram- 750
Kozhikode-377
Wayanad-91
Kannur-681
Kasaragod- 136