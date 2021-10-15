COVID-19: Kerala reports 8,867 new cases and 67 deaths on Friday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 8,867 new COVID-19 cases and 9,872 recoveries on Friday.

COVID-19 related fatalities in Kerala has reached 26,734 with the addition of 67 recent deaths.

Of the new cases, 8,434 were infected through contact while the source of infection in 337 remain unknown. Besides, 64 healthcare workers were also infected.

In the last 24 hours, Kerala tested 79,554 samples for coronavirus and the number of active cases is 94,756.

Three districts namely Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur reported over 1,000 cases on the day.

There are 3,27,682 persons under observation in Kerala, of whom 3,17,060 are in home/institutional quarantine centres and 10,622 are hospitalised. On Friday, 781 hospitalisations were recorded.

Of the total active cases, only 9.8% remain in hospitals, noted a press release issued by the health department.

Restrictions are imposed at 211 wards in 158 local bodies in the state with Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR) above 10.

Health Minister Veena George noted that over 25% (2,300 of 8,867) of the new cases had not taken the vaccination.

District-wise positive cases

Ernakulam-1377

Thiruvananthapuram-1288

Thrissur -1091

Kozhikode-690

Kottayam -622

Kollam - 606

Malappuram- 593

Alappuzha- 543

Kannur -479

Idukki -421

Palakkad -359

Pathanamthitta -291

Wayanad -286

Kasaragod- 221

District-wise recoveries

Thiruvananthapuram- 1462

Kollam- 690

Pathanamthitta-544

Alappuzha-572

Kottayam -680

Idukki-370

Ernakulam-1641

Thrissur- 1296

Palakkad- 582

Malappuram- 750

Kozhikode-377

Wayanad-91

Kannur-681

Kasaragod- 136