Kerala reports 7,955 new COVID-19 cases; TPR at 9.9%

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala on Saturday reported 7,955 new cases of COVID-19. With 11,769 recovering from the infection, the number of active cases in the state has dropped to 90,885.
COVID-related deaths in Kerala have reached 26,791 with the inclusion of 57 recent fatalities.
Of the fresh cases, 7,562 were infected through contact while the source of infection remains unknown in 321. Besides, 45 healthcare workers were also infected on the day.
At least 79,722 samples were tested in Kerala in the last 24 hours with the TPR at 9.9%.
There are 3,14,640 persons under observation in various districts, including 3,04,170 at home/institutional quarantine centres and 10,404 in hospitals.
District-wise positive cases
Ernakulam - 1,280
Thiruvananthapuram - 985
Kozhikode - 937
Thrissur - 812
Kottayam - 514
Kollam - 500
Palakkad - 470
Idukki - 444
Malappuram - 438
Pathanamthitta - 431
Kannur - 420
Alappuzha - 390
Wayanad - 217
Kasaragod - 117
District-wise recoveries
Thiruvananthapuram - 1351
Kollam - 1,039
Pathanamthitta - 428
Alappuzha - 552
Kottayam - 577
Idukki - 666
Ernakulam - 1,512
Thrissur - 1,304
Palakkad - 790
Malappuram - 681
Kozhikode - 1,694
Wayanad - 312
Kannur - 656
Kasaragod - 207