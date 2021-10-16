Kerala reports 7,955 new COVID-19 cases; TPR at 9.9%

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala on Saturday reported 7,955 new cases of COVID-19. With 11,769 recovering from the infection, the number of active cases in the state has dropped to 90,885.

COVID-related deaths in Kerala have reached 26,791 with the inclusion of 57 recent fatalities.

Of the fresh cases, 7,562 were infected through contact while the source of infection remains unknown in 321. Besides, 45 healthcare workers were also infected on the day.

At least 79,722 samples were tested in Kerala in the last 24 hours with the TPR at 9.9%.

There are 3,14,640 persons under observation in various districts, including 3,04,170 at home/institutional quarantine centres and 10,404 in hospitals.

District-wise positive cases

Ernakulam - 1,280

Thiruvananthapuram - 985

Kozhikode - 937

Thrissur - 812

Kottayam - 514

Kollam - 500

Palakkad - 470

Idukki - 444

Malappuram - 438

Pathanamthitta - 431

Kannur - 420

Alappuzha - 390

Wayanad - 217

Kasaragod - 117

District-wise recoveries

Thiruvananthapuram - 1351

Kollam - 1,039

Pathanamthitta - 428

Alappuzha - 552

Kottayam - 577

Idukki - 666

Ernakulam - 1,512

Thrissur - 1,304

Palakkad - 790

Malappuram - 681

Kozhikode - 1,694

Wayanad - 312

Kannur - 656

Kasaragod - 207