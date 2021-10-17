Kerala reports 7,555 COVID-19 cases on Sunday; TPR at 10.3%

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala on Sunday reported 7,555 new cases of COVID-19. With 10,773 recovering from the infection, the number of active cases in the state has dropped to 87,593.



COVID-related deaths in Kerala have reached 26,865 with the inclusion of 74 recent fatalities.



Of the fresh cases, 7,162 were infected through contact while the source of infection remains unknown in 278. Besides, 71 healthcare workers were also infected on the day.



At least 73,157 samples were tested in Kerala in the last 24 hours with the TPR at 10.32%.



There are 3,11,361 persons under observation in various districts, including 3,01,156 at home/institutional quarantine centres and 10,205 in hospitals.

Vaccination status

Of the eligible population in Kerala, 93.8% (2,50,78,552) have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccination while 45.5% (1,21,69,186) have been fully vaccinated, said a press release issued by the health department.

District-wise positive cases

Thrissur, 998

Ernakulam, 975

Thiruvananthapuram, 953

Kozhikode, 746

Kottayam, 627

Kollam, 604

Kannur, 446

Malappuram, 414

Pathanamthitta, 377

Idukki, 365

Palakkad, 345

Alappuzha, 303

Wayanad, 271

Kasaragod, 131

District-wise recoveries

Ernakulam, 1,671

Thiruvananthapuram, 1,213

Thrissur, 1,172

Kozhikode, 977

Malappuram, 907

Pathanamthitta, 746

Palakkad, 681

Idukki, 613

Kannur, 601

Kollam, 549

Alappuzha, 546

Kottayam, 546

Wayanad, 420

Kasaragod, 131