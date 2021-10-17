Kerala reports 7,555 COVID-19 cases on Sunday; TPR at 10.3%

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala on Sunday reported 7,555 new cases of COVID-19. With 10,773 recovering from the infection, the number of active cases in the state has dropped to 87,593.
COVID-related deaths in Kerala have reached 26,865 with the inclusion of 74 recent fatalities.
Of the fresh cases, 7,162 were infected through contact while the source of infection remains unknown in 278. Besides, 71 healthcare workers were also infected on the day.
At least 73,157 samples were tested in Kerala in the last 24 hours with the TPR at 10.32%.
There are 3,11,361 persons under observation in various districts, including 3,01,156 at home/institutional quarantine centres and 10,205 in hospitals.
Vaccination status
Of the eligible population in Kerala, 93.8% (2,50,78,552) have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccination while 45.5% (1,21,69,186) have been fully vaccinated, said a press release issued by the health department.
District-wise positive cases
Thrissur, 998
Ernakulam, 975
Thiruvananthapuram, 953
Kozhikode, 746
Kottayam, 627
Kollam, 604
Kannur, 446
Malappuram, 414
Pathanamthitta, 377
Idukki, 365
Palakkad, 345
Alappuzha, 303
Wayanad, 271
Kasaragod, 131
District-wise recoveries
Ernakulam, 1,671
Thiruvananthapuram, 1,213
Thrissur, 1,172
Kozhikode, 977
Malappuram, 907
Pathanamthitta, 746
Palakkad, 681
Idukki, 613
Kannur, 601
Kollam, 549
Alappuzha, 546
Kottayam, 546
Wayanad, 420
Kasaragod, 131