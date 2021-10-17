CPM unhappy over Riyas-Shamseer spat, 'needless' controversy

Thiruvananthapuram: With the spat between Public Works Department Minister P A Mohamed Riyas and A N Shamseer MLA over contractor issue causing embarrassment to the ruling front, the CPM believes that the differences that cropped up among the two were totally needless.

The party is not happy with the manner in which the differences between the two state committee members came up during the assembly session.

However, in this issue the party has decided to fully back the minister.

This is in the backdrop of the discussions that were held earlier in the party in connection with the corruption of contractors. For contractors the elected local representatives are the bridge that connects the local bodies and the government. Hence the relation between the two cannot be avoided.

But the party had cautioned that the relationship should not lead to corrupt activities for getting things approved. The party gave specific directions to the elected representatives to beware of such tendencies.

The CPM took into consideration the fact that when contractors meet the minister along with MLAs, the officials often find it difficult to take a strong stand. It was in this background that the minister made a general comment that MLAs need not accompany the contractors while visiting ministers.

The party clarified that Riyas’ statement was not a criticism aimed at any CPM MLA.

Despite this background, Shamsheer quite unexpectedly questioned the minister’s statement at the CPM legislature party meeting. There are many who believe that Shamseer had not criticised the minister’s statement but had expressed his disapproval of Riyas’ style of functioning.

The legislator had only pointed out that high headedness should be avoided and the minister should behave in a humble manner.

At the same meeting Shamseer’s friend and Azhikode MLA K V Sumesh lamented that they were not getting required information from the offices of certain ministers.

Riyas reiterated his position on the contractor issue with the approval of the CPM and stated that he had not gone back even an inch on his statement since a section of media had reported that Shamseer’s dissent would be taken up by some MLAs and that the minister had tendered an apology.

On the other hand, Shamseer's silence on the issue clearly conveys the message that he too stands by his statement. The ruling party also has the responsibility to ensure that the opposition does not take advantage of the differences between the minister and MLA. Hence, the party came up with the clarification to defend the minister.