Fouzia filmed her children moments before a landslide at Kokkayar buried them

Idukki: Moments before a fateful landslide at Kokkayar in Idukki district swept away their home and lives, Fouzia, 28, wife of Siyad had shared on WhatsApp a video of floodwater entering their property.

The panic on the faces of her unsuspecting children, Amna and Amin, both aged seven, as they watched the water rising, is difficult to watch.

Shortly after Fouzia had shared the video with a relative, a landslide buried her along with four other members of the family - Amin and Amna included.

Six bodies, including those of four children, were retrieved from the debris on Sunday. The deaths of Shaji Chirayil, 55, Fouzia, Amin, Amna, and Afsan, eight, and Ahiyan, four, sons of Faisal Kallupurakal, were confirmed on the day.

Amna, Afsan and Ahiyan were found buried in an embrace. Shaji's body was retrieved from the Manimala River. The bodies have been shifted to the Medical College at Kottayam for post-mortem.

Search continues for Sachu Shahul, seven and Ancy Sabu.