Did Shamseer train his guns on Riyas quoting popular film line?

Kannur: Two young CPM legislators in Kerala seem to be not on good terms. A N Shamseer, MLA, has taken a potshot through Facebook in the backdrop of the controversy involving him and Minister for Public Works Department and Tourism, P A Mohammed Riyas, over the latter's comment on MLAs accompanying contractors.

Shamseer used a dialogue form the film 'Vellam' as the title of his Facebook post congratulating the winners of Kerala State Film Awards. The dialogue "Insult aanu Murali ee lokathe ettavum valiya investment’ means 'Murali insult is the biggest investment in this world.'

The comment is likely an oblique response to Riyas' strong riposte to Shamseer's criticism of the former's views on MLAs bringing contractors to the office of ministers.

Riyas had clarified that he had made the statement on contractors after pondering over the issue in detail and that was the reason why he didn’t express regret.

“I don't mean that all contractors and officials are in the same league. But some do have an unholy nexus. This was also referred to in the CAG report. The department’s functioning is not going to get grounded just because someone has ticked it off,” he said, especially after Shamseer slammed Riyas for his views on the matter.

"Contractors and officials are indulging in many irregularities. The MLAs can come with complaints regarding lapses happening in the works in their respective assembly constituencies. However, it is not right to come up with issues related to other constituencies. There is nothing wrong in stating that MLAs should not become a party in such activities," Riyas had said on Friday, inviting Shamsheer's scathing criticism.

CPM state acting secretary A Vijayaraghavan had clarified that Riyas’ position was the party’s stand.

Shamseer, who is senior both in the DYFI and in Assembly to Riyas, was expecting a berth in the LDF Cabinet this time. However, it was Riyas, who is the son-in-law of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who found a place in the ministry.

The other day Riyas commented that he has no time to pay attention to obstacles on the way.

"The people are watching everything. The government is considering a special package for the maintenance of roads damaged by heavy rains," he said.

The minister said that modernisation of roads would be done more effectively through the running contract system.