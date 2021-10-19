COVID-19: Kerala reports 7,643 new cases; toll crosses 27,000

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 7,643 new COVID cases and 10,488 recoveries on Tuesday.
With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state fell to 80,262.
A total of 77 COVID deaths too were confirmed on the day. With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 27,002.
Of the new cases, 7,166 contracted the virus through contact while 44 came from outside the state and 80 are healthcare workers. The source of infection was unknown in 353 others.
A total of 82,408 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.
There are 2,92,178 persons under observation in Kerala, of whom 2,83,368 are in home/institutional quarantine centres while 9,810 are in hospitals. On Tuesday, 854 persons were hospitalised.
Of the 80,262 active cases in the state, 10.4% are in hospitals, said the health department in a press release.
District-wise positive cases
Thrissur, 1,017
Thiruvananthapuram, 963
Ernakulam, 817
Kozhikode, 787
Kottayam, 765
Palakkad, 542
Kollam, 521
Kannur, 426
Pathanamthitta, 424
Idukki, 400
Malappuram, 353
Alappuzha, 302
Wayanad, 18
Kasaragod, 141
District-wise recoveries
Ernakulam, 2,005
Thrissur, 1,247
Kozhikode, 1,141
Thiruvananthapuram, 1,056
Malappuram, 754
Kottayam, 605
Palakkad, 595
Kannur, 566
Idukki, 540
Kollam, 541
Pathanamthitta, 520
Alappuzha, 443
Wayanad, 397
Kasaragod, 78