Idukki landslide: Search still on for missing boy and woman

Kottayam: The death toll in the landslide in a few localities in Idukki has risen to 10. All the bodies that were recovered so far from the landslide spots and the nearby affected areas have been buried. Meanwhile, the search for a missing 14-year-old boy, Allan, is continuing after his kin claimed that the remains of a body recovered on Sunday were that of an elderly person.

The rescue workers had retrieved parts of a body that was believed to be that of Allan, son of Joby of Attuchal.

As Allan's relatives were convinced that the limb found was someone else's it is now suspected that one more person could have died in the natural calamity that struck the area on Saturday.

The police said that the body parts would be sent for DNA examination.

Meanwhile, the body of Sachu Shahul,4, who was missing since the landslide at Kokkayar in Idukki district, was recovered on Monday. So far the bodies of six persons have been recovered from the landslide spot.

Meanwhile, search operations are on to trace Nancy Sabu, 50, who was caught in the flash floods.

With one death each being reported from Kollam and Thrissur district respectively, the death toll in the rains and landslides in Kerala over the weekend have risen to 27.

Kerala has been facing adverse weather in the last several days with unusually heavy rains at the weekend resulting in landslides and floods on the borders of Idukki and Kottayam district.