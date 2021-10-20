Thiruvananthapuram: A total of 42 people lost their lives in the devastating landslides and flash floods that had occurred in the south-central districts of the state from October 12 to 19, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday

At least six people were yet to be traced and 304 rehabilitation camps were opened after the heavy rains battered several areas of the southern state. 3851 families are living in the relief camps across the state.

Nineteen people, incuding 12 in Kottayam and seven in Idukki lost their lives in the landslides.

Expressing profound grief over the rain-related calamities, Vijayan said the unexpected tragedy was unbearable not only for the victims' family members but also for the entire state.

The CM also assured that adequate compensation would be provided to the affected families.

Low pressure formation on southern Tamil Nadu coast will bring rainfall to Kerala on October 21.

An Orange alert has been issued to Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki districts on Thursday.

Kerala had been receiving excessive rains since October 11 and there was a slight dip in it's intensity on October 18 and 19.

The twin low pressure areas, formed in the south-eastern Bay of Bengal and off the coast of Lakshadweep in the Arabian Sea from October 13-17, had caused heavy rains in several parts of the state.