COVID-19: Kerala reports 11,150 fresh cases, TPR climbs to 11.84%

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala sees a spike in daily COVID-19 cases with 11,150 fresh cases reported on Wednesday.

With the addition of 82 recent deaths, the COVID-related fatalities in Kerala has increased to 27,084.

Of the fresh cases, 10,689 contracted the virus through contact while the source of infection remains unknown in 348 and 41 cases were reported among those who reached the state from outside.

Besides, 72 healthcare workers also contracted the virus on the day.

Of the 2,89,666 persons under observation in the state, 2,80,038 are in home/institutional quarantine centres and 9,628 are hospitalised. There were 707 COVID hospitalisations on the day.