COVID-19: Kerala reports 8,733 new cases and 118 deaths on Thursday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala on Thursday reported 8,733 fresh cases of COVID-19 while 9,855 persons recovered from the infection.

With the addition of 118 recent deaths, the COVID-related fatalities in Kerala has increased to 27,202.

Of the fresh cases, 8,308 contracted the virus through contact while the source of infection remains unknown in 326 and 31 cases were reported among those who reached the state from outside.

Besides, 68 healthcare workers also contracted the virus on the day.

The Test Positivity Rate on the day was 10.11% after 86,303 samples were tested in 24 hours. There are 81,496 active cases in Kerala.

Vaccination status

Of the eligible population, 94.17% (2,51,52,430) have received their first dose while 47.03% (1,25,59,913) have been fully vaccinated, informed health minister Veena George. The state has given 3,77,12,343 vaccinations to date.

The minister added that special vaccination drive will be organised at the rain rehabilitation camps in the state.



District-wise positive cases

Ernakulam - 1,434

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,102

Thrissur - 1,031

Kozhikode - 717

Kottayam - 659

Kollam - 580

Pathanamthitta - 533

Kannur - 500

Malappuram - 499

Palakkad - 439

Idukki - 417

Alappuzha - 369

Wayanad - 288

Kasaragod - 165



District-wise recoveries

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,531

Thrissur - 1,181

Ernakulam - 1,072

Kozhikode - 827

Malappuram - 685

Kottayam - 673

Kannur - 661

Alappuzha - 635

Palakkad - 602

Pathanamthitta - 586

Kollam - 564

Idukki - 386

Wayanad - 253

Kasaragod - 199