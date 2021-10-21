Kerala rain: Over 30k in camps, 'rehabilitation from 'vulnerable' areas to be completed today'

Thiruvananthapuram: Revenue Minister K Rajan said that the temporary rehabilitation of people from all areas in Kerala marked as 'vulnerable' to rain-related calamities in the Orange Book of Disaster Management will be completed by Thursday evening.

There are over 30,000 persons in as many as 428 rehabilitation camps throughout Kerala. "The government is prepared to begin more camps if required," said the minister here.

According to the minister, while seven camps are operational in Thiruvananthapuram, the administration has identified facilities to start at least 213 more on short notice. Likewise, 470 places suitable for starting rehabilitation camps have been readied in the Alappuzha district, which currently has 143 camps, the minister said.

Rajan has urged members of the public to refrain from visiting the rehabilitation camps considering the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state.

In addition to 12 units of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), three units of armed forces and other rescue services have been deployed at various locations in Kerala.

Two more confirmed dead

According to minister K Rajan, two more fatalities from the rain-related incidents from last week have been recovered. The body of one of the three persons missing at Ponnani was recovered on the day, said the minister.

Meanwhile, the minister refuted allegations raised by the Leader of Opposition that rescue operations were delayed in Kerala.